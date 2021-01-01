Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
East Bengal training ISL 7
ISL
It took Robbie Fowler's side six games to score their first goal and pick their first point, but like Odisha are yet winless this season...

East Bengal and Odisha would like to begin the year with a win as they lock horns in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Sunday.

Game East Bengal vs Odisha
Date Sunday, January 3
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Odisha FC training ISL 7

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

     TEAM NEWS

    East Bengal Possible XI:   

    East Bengal possible XI

    Injured - Aaron Hamadi, Loken Meitei
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington


    Odisha Possible XI: 

    Odisha possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

     

