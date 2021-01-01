ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Blues will be looking to do the double against their southern counterparts in order to move within a point of the top four

Bengaluru will be buoyed by their first win in nine games but Chennaiyin will be boosted by the return of Enes Sipovic while Manuel Lanzarote is expected to start in Friday's 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Game Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Date Friday, February 5 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru Possible XI:

Injured - Juanan, Leon Augustine

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Rahul Bheke



Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva



Chennaiyin Possible XI:

Injured - Aman Chetri, Rafael Crivellaro

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Isma, Manuel Lanzarote