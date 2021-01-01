Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Can the Red Miners do the double over Bagan to make things interesting in the race for the play-offs? The Mariners are on a three-game winning run

ATK Mohun Bagan (33 points) trail leaders Mumbai City by a point when they face Jamshedpur agaisnt whom they suffered one of their three defeats this season. The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture will be the second of Sunday's double header, after NorthEast United play Odisha.

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur
Date Sunday, February 14
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan possible XI

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia
Doubtful - None
Quarantine - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh


Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Jamshedpur possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Ineligible - Boris Singh

Key Players - David Grande, Alex Lima

 

