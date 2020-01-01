Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan fixtures 2020-21: Season opener vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata Derby and more

Soham Mukherjee
The Mariners will face arch-rivals East Bengal on November 27...

ATK Mohun Bagan kick-off their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on November 20 against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

In their second match, they will face SC East Bengal in a much-anticipated Kolkata Derby on November 27. 

Here is the schedule of ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2020-21 until January. 

    Date Opponent Time Venue

    November 20

    		 Kerala Blasters (A) 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim
    November 27 SC East Bengal (A) 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    December 3 Odisha FC (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium
    December 7 Jamshedpur FC (A) 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    December 11 Hyderabad FC (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium
    December 16 FC Goa (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium
    December 21 Bengaluru FC (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium
    December 29 Chennaiyin FC (A) 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim
    January 3 NorthEast United (H) 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium
    January 11 Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium

    Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

    The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. 

