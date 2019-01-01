ISL 2019-20: Dominant Jamshedpur FC thump Hyderabad FC to climb to the top of the table

Jamshedpur secured a 3-1 win at home against Hyderabad FC to climb to the top of the ISL table ...

made it two wins in two games after they crushed Hyderabad FC 3-1 on Tuesday at the JRD Sports Complex.

Farukh Chaudhary (34'), Aniket Jadhav (52'), and Sergio Castel (75') were on target for the hosts, whereas Marcelinho (45+1') was the lone scorer for Hyderabad.

The hosts created the first real goal-scoring opportunity of the first half through Mobashir Rahman. The 21-year-old provided a sublime aerial through-ball for Farukh inside the box. The forward found himself too close to an advancing Kamaljit Singh, who did well to emerge successful in a one-on-one.

The Men of Steel were clearly superior in the first half but they had nothing to show for it until Farukh handed them the lead in the 34th minute. Castel did well to win the ball in the attacking third and set Piti up at the edge of the box. The Spaniard dribbled past two Hyderabad bodies to fire a shot at Kamaljit. The Hyderabad custodian spilt his save and a lurking Farukh tapped the ball in from close-range.

Just as it looked like Hyderabad would go empty-handed into the break, star forward Marcelinho scored to restore parity. The Brazilian received a pass on the right, dribbled past Keegan Pereira and slotted home from a tight angle.

The second half started with a couple of half-chances for both sides. Jamshedpur took the initiative to raise the tempo up a notch and reclaimed their lead through Jadhav. The teenager converted a cut-back delivered by Farukh from the left flank to score his first goal for the club.

The youngster's goal did not trigger any reaction from the visitors, who were struggling to break into the final third.

Castel, who was one of Jamshedpur’s best players on the night, added another to confirm the three points. The Spaniard took on three Hyderabad defenders before netting a Memo long ball past a hapless Kamaljit.