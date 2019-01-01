ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters' complete fixture list

Find out who the two-time ISL finalists will take on in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League....

The sixth edition of the (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees FC take on at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

Two-time ISL finalists Kerala Blasters will hope they can get off to a winning start against the opponents whom they beat in last season's opener in Kolkata.

The Kochi-based outfit will play their first away game of the season on November 2 when they take on .

Here's their complete fixture list: