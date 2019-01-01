ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC share the spoints in a snoozefest

An injury-laden game saw the two teams play out a pallid 0-0 draw

' win-less run stretched to three games after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. A penalty decision that went against the hosts was the talking point of the game.

The hosts named star man Bartholomew Ogbeche on the bench and Raphael Messi was handed the opportunity to lead the line. They were further forced into two substitutions in the first half, as Jairo Rodriguez and Messi Bouli were taken off the field due to injuries.

The visitors too had their share of injury concerns. Aridane Santana was forced to be substituted off in the first half after a collision with Messi.

The injury-laden first half lacked free-flowing football and despite their marginal dominance, Kerala were unable to cause any sort of problem for the Odisha defence.

The first exciting bit of play in the game arrived in the 35th minute when international Samad Sahal danced past three opposition players before being brought down in the box by Narayan Das. However, the referee waved play on, as a horrified Eelco Schattorie looked on in disbelief from the side-line.

More to follow ...