ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC set to sign Spanish striker Sergio Castel Martinez

The Men of Steel are all set to bolster their squad by signing Spanish forward Sergio Castel Martinez from Atletico Madrid 'B'...

are all set to rope in 24-year-old Spanish striker Sergio Castel Martinez from ’s reserve side for the upcoming 2019-20 season, Goal can confirm.

Castel Martinez started his professional career with Segunda Division ‘B’ side Tudelando FC in 2013-14. After spending a season there, he moved to CD Lealtad where he spent three seasons before moving to SS Reyes.

The Spaniard had a good outing with Reyes last season where he had scored 13 goals in 34 outings. His impressive show with Reyes earned him a call up to the Atletico Madrid ‘B’ team.

Martinez is all set to become the sixth foreigner of Jamshedpur FC this season. The (ISL) side have so far signed three new overseas players and retained the services of club captain Tiri and Brazilian midfielder Memo.

The club has so far confirmed the signings of Spanish midfielders Noe Acosta and Aitor Monroy and striker Piti.

The Men of Steel have had a tough time in attack in the last two seasons. They had Nigerian forward Izu Azuka in their debut season followed by Australian legend Tim Cahill last season upfront. Unfortunately, none of the attacking overseas recruits could perform as per expectations which hampered the club’s chances of making in to the play-offs.

The arrival of a relatively young striker from the setup of one of the best clubs in will give hope to the fans as the club is eyeing to reach the play-offs of ISL for the first time since the their inception.