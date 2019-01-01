ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin’s John Gregory hints at resignation after loss to Bengaluru

The British manager was not happy with the performance of his team against Bengaluru FC…

remained winless after four matches in the ongoing (ISL) as they went down 3-0 against away from home.

The two-time champions’ goal drought continued as they once again failed to find the back of the net against their rivals.

After the game, head coach John Gregory said, “Bengaluru FC were causing a lot of problems and we could not deal with them very well. We were second to every ball and they were moving the ball well. In the second half, we passed well and created a few chances.

“We did not start strong. To concede two goals in the manner we did is extremely frustrating. We gave the ball in their half and suddenly (Sunil) Chhetri was through on goal. To be fair, we started well in the last two games but not today.”

Gregory, quite surprisingly, had omitted two of Chennaiyin’s best players, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Dragos Firtulescu from the starting XI in this crucial encounter.

“We started Dragos (Firtulescu) in three games and I wanted to change a few things. Rahim (Ali) has been exciting in the training and wanted his chance. With (Lallianzuala) Chhangte, he had three games in seven days recently. Both he and Thapa were exhausted. They have played non-stop action in the last 12 months. This was an ideal time to rest him.”

On his future at the club, Gregory said, “It's about time I sit with the owner and had a talk. She has been supportive and I need to talk now. We can’t continue like this. I carried this club on my shoulders for the last two years. It’s not easy, I have never worked so hard but I think it might be time for someone to take over. I have tried my best but the club comes first. I'm hurting like hell, more than you would ever believe"