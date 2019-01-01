ISL 2018-19 Semifinals: Bengaluru to face NorthEast United, FC Goa take on Mumbai City

The semifinal lineups for the play-offs have been decided..

The semifinal lineup for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) edition has been decided after NorthEast United confirmed their fourth placed-finish with a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters on Friday.



League toppers Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Mumbai City had already qualified for the semifinals.





Bengaluru finished on top for the second season running with 34 points. Tied with the same number of points, FC Goa ended runners-up owing to an inferior head to head record with the JSW Group-owned side.

Mumbai City finished third with 30 points, while the NorthEast United with 29 points in at fourth place had their best season ever in the ISL.

The semifinals will be two-legged ties played on a home and away basis and the first legs will be held in the coming week. The ISL final is scheduled to be held on March 17 in Mumbai.



Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, the top two teams in the league, will play their second legs at home.





Bengaluru FC will lock horns with NorthEast United in the first semifinal. The first leg will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 7 while the second leg will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on March 11.

FC Goa are set to face Mumbai City in the second semifinal with the first leg being held at the Mumbai Football Arena on March 9 while the return leg scheduled in Fatorda on March 12.

There will be away goals rule in the two-legged play-offs if the aggregate scores are tied.



The fifth edition of the ISL will see a new winner as both ATK and Chennaiyin FC, who equally share the four titles between them could not manage a playoff berth. The winner of the 2018-19 ISL will also be 's entrant for the qualifying stages of the 2020 AFC Cup.