ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City's Jorge Costa - Our dream is finished, I do not believe in miracles

The Portuguese manager does not believe the Islanders can reach the Indian Super League final...

Mumbai City were on the end of the heaviest defeat in an Indian Super League (ISL) playoff game after being thrashed 5-1 by FC Goa in their first leg semi-final on Saturday.



Head coach Jorge Costa has already given up any hope of making the 2018-19 ISL final with a mountain to climb in the second leg, that would be played at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.



"Our dream is finished today, I do not believe in miracles. I don't believe we have the potential to go to Goa and change the result. We must go there to respect our job, the club and do our best. But anyway, I am proud of what we did over the whole season," he said after the loss at the Mumbai Football Arena.



"We knew the risks of finishing in the top 4, where you have to play against the good teams. We took the risk and today we tried to get a good result to play the final but congratulations to Goa and good luck to them for the finals."



Asked when what went wrong and what could the former FC player change if given a chance, Costa replied, "Even after the result if you tell me to play right now, I will field the same XI and play with the same tactics. It's too easy after the game but the difficult part is to make the calls before.



"For us, it would have been much more comfortable to finish the league in 5th, 6th or 7th. But, we took the risk and we knew the problems we had during the season to be among the best in the league."



Giving due respect to FC Goa, he continued, "I thought the game was almost over in the first half. Again, like when we played in Goa, we played probably the best first half of the season. I don't remember Amrinder making a single see in the first half, yet we went into half time losing 2-1.



"When you make mistakes against a team like Goa with the quality they have, both collective and individually, you cannot expect anything else than to lose. In the semi-finals, conceding two goals from corners is not easy. It's a very hard defeat."



The Portuguese manager, who had last week announced he would be back for another year, set his sights on the 2019-20 season already. "We want to make a better team for next season and we will be there to fight again for more than what we got this season," he concluded.