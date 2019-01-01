ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters' Nelo Vingada - The mentality is completely different

The Kerala Blasters FC coach is in a positive mood ahead of his side's clash against Chennaiyin...

It has been three games without a win since Nelo Vingada took charge of Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) but the former NorthEast United coach is in confident mood ahead of his side’s clash against Chennaiyin FC.

“Tomorrow is another day. Next game is always the most important and the most difficult. After three games, you make a short balance. Now, we have to confirm that our team is going up. We have had more time in training, the players know my concept better. Even after the Bengaluru game, Sandesh (Jhingan) could not train and Courage (Pekuson) has been sick. Everybody is ready now,” said the Kerala boss.

One of the players Vingada will have to without on Friday is Nemanja Lakic Pesic with the defender earning a two-match retrospective ban for his actions in the clash against Bengaluru.

“Today I learned that Lakic is suspended for two games so we have to find a solution to replace him. The information I get is that he and one player of Bengaluru had a confrontation and he pushed him with the shoulder. He told me he pushed him with the shoulder because other players were provoking him. For me, we were winning 2-0 and we have to control our emotions,” rued Vingada.

The hosts are also sweating on the fitness of Anas Edathodika after the defender injured himself on AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup duty for India.

“Anas became injured vs Bahrain. He started working 10 days ago. He will completely recover, he played in training in the last week. He is a player with great experience, we will see,” Vingada stated.

The Kerala coach had questioned his players’ attitude before the clash against Bengaluru and the Portuguese is delighted to have got a response.

“More than my words, the people watching the game have no doubts of the attitude of the players. The mentality is completely different, we face this game as a challenge. The things started coming well in the first 45 minutes,” he said.

Having sent out CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary on loan to Chennaiyin for the remainder of the season, the hosts will be up against two familiar faces on Friday. Vingada, though, is refusing to concentrate on just the duo.

“During the game, it is not important. I like to see good players. I want to see the best players playing against us. Chennaiyin is not just about Vineeth and Narzary. We have to respect them, and we have to show here is our home,” Vingada stated.

It has not been the best of seasons for Kerala Blasters midfielder Courage Pekuson who has aggregated just 442 minutes on the pitch so far.

“This season, I have not been fully fit. I have had issues with fitness, this is the main reason why I have not played,” explained Pekuson.