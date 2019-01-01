ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru's Carles Cuadrat - Jamshedpur had saved all the goals for us

The Spaniard fielded a second-string side reckoning it as an essential step for the development for Bengaluru's reserve team players...

Bengaluru FC were made to eat humble pie as Jamshedpur FC beat them 5-1 in their final league game of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.



With a combined mean average of under six apperances over the season, head coach Carles Cuadrat fielded a second-string eleven after having long secured a playoff finish.



"We played with a lot of 'B' team players. We had six of them. A month ago, the 'B' team participated in the Bengaluru local league where they won a game 11-0. Edmund (Lalrindika) scored six goals. I can tell you he learnt more in this game than he could have ever learnt in that 11-0," he reasoned for the loss.



He continued further, "Before the game, I knew we could come here and get a very bad result. But, I could do it because I have the points to finish first and these boys have to play, get the experience. They have to play against the likes of Tiri, Memo, Mario to improve their game. It is essential. Big thank you to the players who have been helping them, Xisco (Hernandez), Luisma (Villa), Rino (Anto), all top professionals."



After having finished top with 34 points, Jamshedpur remained the only team which the JSW Group-owned side could not win a game against in the current season. Cuadrat commented, "We knew the Jamshedpur is a very good team. The caused us a lot of problem at home, we drew 2-2. Overall, they had a pretty good season but were not scoring the goals. They had saved all the goals for tonight."







The 50-year-old felt that his weakened side still put up a good show and things might have been different if Xisco did not miss the 26th minute penalty. "In the first half we were competitive. It could well have been 0-2 if we scored the penalty."



Cuadrat's counterpart Cesar Ferrando was buoyed by the performance of Jamshedpur, ruing the fact that his team missed out on a playoff berth. "In the first half, we give away a cheap goal because of a silly mistake. We played our real game in the second half. We could have been in the top four."



With sights set on the Super Cup Round of 16, Ferrando insisted that he would not hurry preparations and take it slow. "There is still time before the Super Cup. We have to enjoy the football we played and enjoy the result and recover well."



The former Atletico de Madrid manager kept mum when asked if he would return for another season in the ISL. "I do not know what will happen. We will have talks as the season comes to an end. I might return," he quipped.