ISL 2018-19: Is Ferran Corominas a big-match flop for FC Goa?

The two-time Golden Boot winner has not been on the scoreboard in the biggest games for the Goan side

Following the loss in the final, Ferran Corominas cut a forlorn throughout the 2018-19 (ISL) awards ceremony. It was only until he won the Hero of the League award did his face even show a modicum of happiness.

With 16 goals and seven assists, the forward won the Golden Boot accolade for the second successive season but it amounted to little as the club failed to win the title again.

Sunday's title deciding clash had a different script with two of the most attacking teams going head to head. It was going to be an obvious battle of the defences as the two teams would be more cautious, given the threat the opposition attack carried.

Ahead of the clash, Corominas had something to prove as he had not registered a shot on target against Bengaluru for over 270 minutes in the season. The only time he did well against the Blues was the hat-trick he scored in Goa last season.

Last season as well, after scoring 18 goals in the regular season including two hat-tricks and double as many braces, Corominas struggled when it mattered. John Gregory's , who were known for their resilient defence managed to keep him quiet in the semi-finals. No doubt, it was from a shot by Corominas that Goa took the lead in their home leg. But he spurned three opportunities which could have put the tie to bed.

In Sunday's final, Carles Cuadrat's men didn't afford the Spaniard a single attempt at goal or even come within sniffing distance. To be fair to the striker, Bengaluru made sure through their defensive displays that Corominas got little or no service to do what the centre-forward does best. Left wing-back Mandar Rao Dessai's injury at the end of the first half also only made it worse from Goa's attacking perspective.

Not shying away from taking credit for his side's defensive work in the final, Cuadrat reflected, "We decided to go for an offensive game and I’m happy that it worked out. Goa were not getting a lot of chances, Corominas was not involved as much in the three games that we have played this season. We have to be happy with our defensive work."

Even though Lobera would argue that, "Bengaluru did not restrict our natural game. We performed as we wanted to. We have played a very good game and I am very proud of the work done by my players. We were facing a great team and for me, anyone could have won this game."

In fact, in order to fall back on a plan B with Manvir Singh's introduction in place of right winger Jackichand Singh, it was Corominas who was pushed wide by Lobera during extra time which was after Ahmed Jahouh got himself booked for the second time.

Despite scoring goals galore, Corominas has not had a decisive impact in games that matter.