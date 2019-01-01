ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - Jamshedpur are a direct top-four rival

Sergio Lobera is hoping that FC Goa players won't take long to find their rhythm after the long break...

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera feels Jamshedpur will be difficult to beat when the two teams face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Only a point separates the two teams in the standings. Goa are fourth on the table with 20 points from 11 matches. Having played a game fewer, Jamshedpur have 19 points.

"We are here to get ready in the best way possible. We have tried to work and get ready for the next match. I hope it doesn't take long (for players to find their rhythm). The break has been same for all the teams," Lobera said before the game.

The last meeting between Goa and Jamshedpur ended in favour of Cesar Ferrando's team who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.

"By the result of the away game, you can't tell the potential of Jamshedpur. They are a very good team when they are at 100 per cent, it is difficult to beat them. They would be a great rival to get into the playoffs."

Goa have roped in a new foreign player in Zaid Krouch who has previously played for Lobera. Miguel Palanca has left the club.

"He (Palanca) was giving good performances but he was not having as many minutes as he would like. As a coach, I understand his situation. We are excited to bring one new player (Krouch). He fits my system perfectly. "

Lobera stated that Monday's game won't be about taking revenge for the loss suffered in Jamshedpur.

"We have to look for the three points. We are only looking for our own benefit. It will be crucial three points to get into the playoffs, they are a direct rival."



