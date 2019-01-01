ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos hold FC Goa to goalless draw

FC Goa have failed to consolidate a top four spot, failing to score for the fourth time in the last six games...

FC Goa had themselves to blame as they failed to find the back of the net, playing out a goalless draw at Delhi Dynamos in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.



The Gaurs failed to put much pressure on second-placed Mumbai City, but remained five points ahead of fifth-placed Jamshedpur, not laying a major dent to their playoff hopes with four league games to go.



Both sides made two changes coming off from their respective 2-0 victories. Josep Gombau brought in Marti Crespi to solidify the defence, sacrificing new boy Ulises Davila. Daniel Lalhlimpuia led the line in a rare start. For FC Goa teenage goalkeeping sensation Mohammad Nawaz was indisposed as Naveen Kumar made his debut on his second-coming at the club. Hugo Boumous was swapped in for Edu Bedia.



It was all action-packed in the opening quarter of an hour with both parties having a fair sniff at goal. Naveen's lack of communication with his new teammates was evident early with the goalkeeper and Mourtada Fall having a blip which led to Daniel having a go but the former Bengaluru man failed to shoot on target.



At the other end, the Gaurs threatened the Dynamos defence thrice within four minutes when Boumous first shot onto the outer side-netting and Brandon Fernandes's attempt from the edge of the box flew inches over the crosspiece, twice.







Lallianzuala Chhangte showed some early promise but faded off quickly as the first half rolled on. The box-to-box football was a sight for sore eyes but neither sides were penetrative enough in the final third with Dynamos not even having a shot on target in a goalless first half.



To shuffle things up, both managers played their hands at half-time substitutions. Vinit Rai and Davila came in for the hosts while Bedia was brought in. It was Brandon who kept his flurry of shots continual even after the change of ends.



The former Mohun Bagan man called on both Gianni Zuiverloon and goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro to make crucial clearances and a save in 63rd minute, keeping the hosts alive.



With fifteen minutes to go, Dorronsoro accidentally threw the ball straight to Jackichand Singh but the FC Goa winger failed to lob the ball into the net. He redeemed himself with a crisp save off Bedia's first-time shot five minutes later.



It was a game of few major chances but an entertaining one nonetheless. Delhi Dynamos completed a run of three unbeaten games but surprisingly, Sergio Lobera's side completed three back-to-back clean sheets.