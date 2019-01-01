ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat - There was a mistake in marking Daniel Lalhimpuia

The Bengaluru FC coach mentioned that his side should have seen the game out after leading 2-1 with 15 minutes to go...

Bengaluru FC suffered yet another defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they went down 3-2 to Delhi Dynamos on Sunday evening.

An erroneous performance by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and an equally woeful defensive display allowed Dynamos to pick three points on home soil.

“Our target was to get into the play-offs. After getting into the play-offs, it is to fight for the title. Maybe, the games against Chennai and Delhi will help us in making has more competitive in the playoffs. I hope so,” said coach Carles Cuadrat in the aftermath of the defeat.

Each of the three goals were due to defensive lapses and Cuadrat however, chose not to point fingers.

“I haven't seen (the third goal) it properly. But, we were 2-1 up, we had it and we lost it,” he mentioned.

He did acknowledge that his team allowed Dynamos to make a comeback in the final 15 minutes as they couldn’t see out the final quarter of the tie.

“There are many things happening in a football game. When we were 2-1 up, we were not having a lot of problems. We should be working to keep that result. Unfortunately, there was a mistake in marking Daniel (Lalhimpuia) inside the box. We left the ball alone for him and he scored. After that, anything could have happened. We were trying to keep up with our plan but it was not possible,” he remarked.

Lalhimpuia scored a couple of goals against his former side for whom he only played a total of five minutes in the ISL last season.

“I worked with him for two years and he is a fantastic professional and congratulations to him. These things happen, it is football. It is nothing special. I do not know if he was extra motivated. He was doing his job. First season, we were playing East Bengal and Robin Singh scored goals against us at the Kanteerava,” he said.

Cuadrat stated that his side should have been more clinical in front of goal as it would have not allowed the hosts to comeback.

“Sunil (Chhetri) wasn't scoring for many games and now he has scored three in a row. I've been talking to Josep Gombau a lot. We know each other from our Barcelona days. He is always saying that they are not taking advantage of their chances. But today, in the first minute, we had a very clear chance and Miku missed it.

“Then, the first time they arrived, they scored. For the whole season they have been missing chances, but today the first one they had, they scored.”

Article continues below

Bengaluru FC haven’t defeated Dynamos for two consecutive seasons at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

“It is accidental in football. For the period things stay as it is and suddenly it changes and no one knows why. There is nothing special about that.”