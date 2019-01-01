Is Liverpool’s name on the trophy? Carragher revels in late drama from Klopp’s title challengers

The former Reds defender believes a number of dramatic finishes this season suggest that the Premier League crown may be destined for Anfield

’s ability to grind out dramatic victories has Reds legend Jamie Carragher wondering if their name is on the Premier League trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves back at the top of the table courtesy of a 2-1 victory over .

It appeared as though two priceless points had slipped through the Reds’ grasp heading into the closing stages of that contest, only for Hugo Lloris to spill a Mohamed Salah header onto the boot of Toby Alderweireld and watch on in horror as the ball rolled across the line for a match-winning own goal.

The late drama on Merseyside came on the back of a similar finish to Liverpool’s last top-flight outing before the international break, when a James Milner penalty secured a 2-1 win at .

Klopp’s men also left it until the final few seconds before snatching derby spoils from arch-rivals in December, leading Carragher to suggest that a first crown in 29 years could be heading to Anfield.

The former Reds defender told Sky Sports : “Sometimes in competitions, you start to think 'is our name on it' as Liverpool have had luck.

“You go back to the Merseyside Derby with the [Divock] Origi goal. It was Tottenham that looked more likely to win in the second half but it's been one of those days for Liverpool.

“As a player, you'd be bouncing into that dressing room at Melwood but they'll know they'd have to improve.

“It's massive. Again, Liverpool weren't at their best. But Jurgen Klopp called it before the game about how the nerves will play a part at different times. He said that this is the time to enjoy it.

“I can't say many Liverpudlians were enjoying this. History tells you that to win a title, you have to score late winning goals, and Liverpool have done it so often this season.

Article continues below

“Going back to the Merseyside derby, Origi's goal, then Fulham last week, and now another.”

Liverpool hold a two-point lead over reigning champions as things stand, but have played a game more than the Blues who can move back to the summit with a win over Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Reds return to action on Friday away at .