Introducing the African Legends Cup of Nations

Goal are launching a knockout tournament to celebrate the all-time greats of African football

On Thursday, Goal are delighted to launch the 2020 African Legends Cup of Nations, which will pit 32 greats of the African game against one another in a straight knockout tournament.

Our 32 participants have already been paired off for the First Round draw, with winners set to progress to the Round of 16.

After much debate and discussion in the office, the Goal Africa team have settled on a field of 32 that includes the top names of African football past and present.

While we couldn’t include all of the game’s greats, our shortlist includes players from the Cape to Cairo, and celebrates stars from the 1970s to the present day.

During the African Legends Cup of Nations, we’ll be asking the continent’s top players which African greats inspired them during their youth and how it was to play against and alongside some of these hallowed names in the continent’s sporting past.

So how will the winner’s of each match be decided?

Each of our legends have been rated and ranked on four separate categories, evaluating their international career, their club career, their individual accolades and their natural ability.

For each of these categories, the legends have received a score out of 25, adding up to a total score out of 100.

Simply, whichever African icon has the highest overall score advances to the next round.

Follow the tournament as it unfolds on Goal Africa’s social handles - across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - using #ALCON, and watch out for our polls as we ask you the fans to predict who you think will win each fixture in our African Legends Cup of Nations.