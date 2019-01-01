Intercontinental Cup 2019: Igor Stimac - I believe in the quality of India's young players

The India coach also spoke about the World Cup qualifiers draw and how India need to respect every team but fear none ...

Igor Stimac was a happy man after ended their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Syria.

Youngster Narender Gahlot scored his first international goal at just 18 years of age and the boss praised the youngster’s performance.

“Whoever scores, each goal comes as a team effort. I’m happy for him because the first game was not too good. We were not happy about that, but why? Because I know how much he can do. A boy like him with a lot of quality in his legs must play as confidently as he did today.

“He has to go out, score goals and show Indians that we have young quality players who are the future of the country. Congratulations to the players for putting on a fantastic show.

“We have Narender (Gahlot) and many more youngsters to come. If I as a coach don’t take the risk and responsibility to give them the chance to play, nobody will. I have a strong belief, I have seen how much they can do on the training ground. There will be ups and downs but that is the only way to help the players grow,” Stimac said.

All eyes will be on the World Cup 2022 qualifiers draw which will be held on Wednesday. Stimac claimed that India will need to respect every opponent, but fear none.

“We need to respect everyone. Not only the teams from the first pot but also those from the fifth pot. This tournament shows you that football is a very strange game. The finals will be played by two teams with the lowest FIFA rankings in this tournament.

“So that is telling you that everyone can beat everyone. We don’t fear everyone. We respect everyone and that is the way I will teach my team. Respect to you, but we are going to try to win. We are just at the beginning of our journey and I hope that it will be a very long one,” he explained.

The coach also explained that he will not let criticism get to him and try his best to take the team forward.

“I’m experienced enough to not put myself under pressure. Media can’t put me under pressure. If I am under pressure, the players will also fall under pressure and then you won’t get the results. I know what we need to do. I know. I have done it before. They will be good with me but it will be easier if you are patient on the other side.

“I spoke with many people about Indian football and I knew that I was going to face a lot of problems. But each problem has got a solution. I am taking everything with great respect, trying to give a solution on how we can get better and that’s why I am here. Not only to manage the team, but also give opinions on (ISL), , AIFF, in communicating with other European federations and many other things. I’m giving everything at the moment but it will take time to get better.

“I accept every criticism if it has a good base and is realistic. Every positive criticism is welcome to our room. We will listen to everyone and work towards getting better,“ the Croat concluded.