Inter WON’T negotiate fresh Romelu Lukaku transfer deal with Chelsea as Nerazzurri line up Roberto Firmino & Mateo Retegui as alternatives

Inter are reportedly ready to move on from Romelu Lukaku, with there no plans to enter into further transfer discussions with Chelsea.

  • Belgian striker on loan at San Siro
  • Has struggled for form and fitness
  • Will be returned to Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants returned the Belgium international striker to San Siro in the summer of 2022 a year on from offloading him to Stamford Bridge in a £98 million ($122m) deal. Lukaku has struggled to find a spark back in Italy, with just seven goals recorded across 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Only three efforts have come in the league, with two of those strikes coming from the penalty spot. Lukaku’s last Serie A goal from open play came in a season opener against Lecce in August 2022. With the 29-year-old struggling for form and fitness this term, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter will not be looking to bring him back for 2023-24.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Instead of holding more talks with Chelsea, Inter will be turning their attention elsewhere. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram are said to be in the Nerazzurri’s thoughts, as they are both heading towards free agency. Argentina-born Italy international Mateo Retegui, who is currently on loan at Tigre, is another top target for the Milan giants.

WHAT NEXT? With no deal for Lukaku on the cards, the burly Belgian will be forced to return to west London this summer – with his contract at Chelsea due to run until 2026.

