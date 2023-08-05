Inter ready €30m offer for Arsenal's Folarin Balogun after missing out on Gianluca Scamacca

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a €30 million (£25.95m/$33.08m) offer for Folarin Balogun after failing to secure Gianluca Scamacca's transfer.

Inter seeks a loan with an obligation to buy

Balogun impressed on loan in France

Arsenal demand €40m (£34.60m/$44.11m)

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Italia, Inter are eager to bring in the 22-year-old USMNT striker to bolster their attacking department. They are ready to pay €25m (£25.62m/$27.57m) plus €5m (£4.32m/$5.51m) in bonuses and are also willing to add a hefty sell-on clause for the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Arsenal's asking price of £50 million ($64m) for the highly-rated frontman can be a major stumbling block. Balogun is reportedly unhappy with Arsenal’s asking price as he remains eager to move out of the Emirates to find regular game time in new surroundings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Nerazzurri previously targeted Scamacca but now turn their attention to Balogun after Atalanta overtook them in the race for the West Ham striker. If they are unable to meet the demands of Arsenal then they would reportedly shift focus to Udinese's Beto.

WHAT NEXT? After a successful loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims, where he hit 21 goals, Balogun has become a highly sought-after talent, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe. Negotiations with Arsenal will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of Balogun's future destination.