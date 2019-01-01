Inter open exit door for Icardi & Nainggolan amid links to Lukaku & Dzeko

An Argentine striker has said he wants to stay at San Siro, but CEO Giuseppe Marotta says he and a Belgian midfielder are not part of the club's plans

Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are not part of 's project for next season, says the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi was stripped of the club's captaincy last season and subsequently left out by then head coach Luciano Spalletti, although he returned to action before the end of the season.

Spalletti has been replaced by Antonio Conte and Icardi, who has been linked with clubs including champions , has indicated he wants to stay.

Nainggolan, meanwhile, struggled to make an impact in an injury-affected first season with the Nerazzurri after he joined from Serie A rivals .

And Marotta has confirmed both Icardi and Nainggolan will be allowed to leave the club.

"They are not part of our plans," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We have already talked to them, with all due respect to them.

"It's one thing to say that Icardi is on the market, it's one thing to respect the contractual aspects, a collective agreement that still requires the player to take part in the training.

"We absolutely do not want to fail in our duties. Then there are also rights such as that of the coach to choose training on the pitch."

Inter have been linked with moves for strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko as they look to rebuild their squad under new coach Conte.

Article continues below

"A great Inter is taking shape," Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport in a separate interview.

"People always say the squad is a reflection of the club, and there is now a solid ownership behind Inter with long-term vision. The team will follow that pattern.

"Along with all that, Antonio Conte is Inter's real top player."