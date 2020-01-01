Inter Milan's Lukaku equals two Eto'o records against Sampdoria

The Belgium international found the back of the net as the Black and Blues edged Claudio Ranieri’s men at Giuseppe Meazza

Milan striker Romelu Lukaku equalled two Samuel Eto'o records in his side’s 2-1 narrow victory against in Sunday’s game.

The international opened the scoring for the Black and Blues in the 10th minute of the game after he was set up by Christian Eriksen.

The strike is the 18th league goal of the former and striker, thus becoming the seventh Inter player to reach the 18 goal-mark in a single Serie A campaign after legend Samuel Eto’o, Mauro Icardi, Diego Milito, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Christian Vieri and Ronaldo.

More teams

Moments after the half-hour mark, Lautaro Martinez then doubled the lead after benefitting from Antonio Candreva’s assist to take his tally to 12 league goals in this campaign.

With Lukaku and Lautaro goals, Inter now have two players to score at least 12 goals in a single league season for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign when Eto’o and Milito achieved the feat.

Victory in the encounter ensured Antonio Conte maintain their third-place on the league table with 57 points from 26 games.

The Giuseppe Meazza outfit is behind and leaders , who are on 62 and 63 points respectively.

Eto'o enjoyed success with the Black and Blues, where he spent two years after joining the side from Spanish giants in 2009.

The former Cameroon international hit the ground running on his arrival at Giuseppe Meazza and scored on his competitive debut against Lazio in a Supercoppa Italiana game.

Article continues below

Eto'o went on to find the back of the net 33 times in 67 league games, scooping a number of individual accolades in the process.

The former man clinched the Serie A title, , Supercoppa Italiana, and Club World Cup trophies during his time with Inter.

The four-time African Player of the Year later went on to play for Anzhi Makhachkala, , , Sampdoria, Antalyaspor, Konyaspor and SC before his retirement from professional football in September 2019.