Inter Miami announce the signing of Josef Martinez from Atlanta United

Inter Miami CF have announced the signing of Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez from Atlanta United after he was released from the club.

Martinez released by Atlanta after 6 years

Signed for Inter Miami on Wednesday

Will be unveiled on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez's six seasons at Atlanta came to an end on Wednesday after the club announced he would no longer occupy their Designated Player spot. As a result, the Venezuela international elected to join Phil Neville at Inter Miami, who plan to unveil their new player at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday before their friendly against Vasco da Gama.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez joined Atlanta in 2017 and hit the ground running in the US. The 29-year-old was named in the league's Best XI in his first three seasons, awarded an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 before being handed the prestigious MVP award in 2018. In terms of team accolades, the Venezuelan - who boasts 14 goals in 63 appearances for his country - racked up an MLS Cup, a US Open Cup and a Campeones Cup during his time with the Five Stripes.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m excited for the opportunity to represent Inter Miami and give the best of myself," Martinez said on the move. "This is a club with high aspirations and that aims to be amongst the best in the league. I hope to help the team achieve its objectives and leave my mark at the club."

“Josef is a champion and adding him to our group is exciting for us as we head into the 2023 season," added Inter Miami's Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Chris Henderson. "He’s been one of the best players in the league since he first arrived and we believe he’ll make a difference here at Inter Miami. We’re adding a proven goalscorer with a track record of success in MLS. We’re thrilled to have a player like Josef in our attack.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? After being presented in front of his new fans, the Venezuela international will be hoping to feature in a host of friendlies for his new club before the start of the MLS season on February 25.