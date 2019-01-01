Inter confirm Godin signing after Atletico departure

Diego Godin's move to the Serie A giants has finally been confirmed

have confirmed the signing of former defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.

Godin, 33, announced in May he would be leaving Atletico after nine seasons with the giants.

The international's expected move to San Siro was then confirmed by Inter on Monday after his Copa America commitments had come to an end.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that a contract has been agreed with Diego Godin that will run until 30 June 2022," a statement from Inter read.

Godin became an Atletico great after joining the club from in 2010 and went on to make over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He won La Liga, a and two Europa Leagues with the Spanish club, while also reached two finals.

Godin joins an Inter side looking to rebuild under Antonio Conte, having finished fourth in last season and 21 points behind champions .

Though some way behind in the league race, Inter's defence was the second best in Serie A as they conceded just 33 goals across 38 games, with Godin's arrival set to further strengthen their back line.

The Uruguayan defender was recently in action at the Copa America where he saw his side lose to in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.

"I had a lot of enthusiasm and desire to move forward, but we did not succeed,” Godin said.

"We tried our hardest but we missed three big chances and towards the end, there was no strength left.

"I thank the people, I thank the supporters, they have given us a lot, not only today, but always. I am proud of my teammates, this is a spectacular group of players.”

Inter are set for a busy pre-season with games scheduled against , PSG and as part of the International Champions Cup.