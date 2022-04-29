Instant favourite Guimaraes makes Newcastle transfer plea for 'best friend' Lyon star Paqueta

Emerging Newcastle fan-favourite Bruno Guimaraes has urged his former Lyon team-mate and “best friend” Lucas Paqueta to join him at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes has proven a big hit in the north east since joining the Magpies from the French club in January, scoring four goals in 13 appearances to help them move clear of the relegation zone.

With Eddie Howe’s side now safe from the drop, thoughts have already begun to turn to the transfer window, and Guimaraes believes Paqueta would be the perfect addition to the Newcastle squad.

What did Guimaraes say about Paqueta to Newcastle?

Guimaraes joined Lyon from Athletico Paranaense in January 2020, with Paqueta arriving from AC Milan six eight months later.

The 24-year-old says he struck up a close relationship with his compatriot both on and off the pitch during their time in Ligue 1 and would love to have a reunion in the Premier League.

“It’d be my dream. Paqueta is my best friend,” he told ESPN.

“We had a relationship, not only on the field, but we lived together all the time outside. Our wives together too. It was a brotherly relationship. We still talk every day. It would be really cool if he could come here, but I can’t do this [recruitment] job [alone].”

Guimaraes on Newcastle fans

Guimaraes has already struck up a close bond with the Newcastle supporters despite only being at the club a matter of weeks.

The midfielder is struck by the passion of the fans and is enjoying their adulation, with the atmosphere around the club transformed since owner Mike Ashley departed in October.

“Few clubs in England have a fanbase like Newcastle, playing against us at home is very difficult. I honestly didn’t expect so much and so fast,” he said.

“Where I go is crazy, madness, in a restaurant, in the stadium. I win a free-kick and the crowd goes ‘Bruno, Bruno’, so it’s something I hadn’t experienced yet.

“I was a great idol at Athletico, I think it’s the same level here. I’m in the clouds.”

