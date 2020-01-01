Insane professional Neuer is in the form of his life - Flick

The German shot stopper seems to only be getting better with age after another strong performance

Hansi Flick has described goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as an "insane professional" after his superb display in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win over Salzburg.

Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane netted for Bayern, who had Marc Roca sent off midway through the second half, while Mergim Berisha pulled one back for the visitors with 17 minutes of normal time remaining.

The result helped Bayern to a fourth win out of four in Group A and sealed their progression to the last 16 as group winners with two games remaining.

It could have been a different outcome had it not been for the heroics of Neuer, though – the international making 10 saves to deny the Austrians, with his finest moment coming in the form of a superb double stop to deny Berisha and Enock Mwepu.

It was the latest in a string of impressive displays from Neuer, with head coach Flick quick to hail the 34-year-old's dedication to his craft.

"Manu has been playing sensationally for over a year," he told Sky Sports. "With him, the goal for the striker is getting smaller and smaller.

"He is in the form of his life. He is an insane professional and very focused on his job."

Bayern never hit the heights of their 6-2 drubbing of Salzburg in the reverse fixture three weeks ago, allowing their opponents 19 attempts on goal in a display characterised by sloppy defending.

Flick was not impressed by his side's inability to keep hold of the ball but he refused to be too hard on his players, who he says improved after the interval.

"We made our way a little difficult because we lost a lot of balls," he added. "The ball losses must not happen like this. That is insecurity and recklessness. Of course, we have personnel problems at the moment.

"It got better in the second half. I'm satisfied with the efficiency and, of course, we have a world-class goalkeeper at the back."

Neuer agreed with Flick's assessment that Bayern lost possession too easily, but he believes it is important to remember they achieved their objective of qualifying for the last 16.

"We have conceded too many goals recently," he said. "It was, of course, also down to the opponents. We played against a strong team. We lost the ball too easily and that hurt us.

"For me, it is important that we won today and are group winners. You do what you can."