Injury scare for Man City as in-form Gundogan withdrawn after scoring two against Tottenham

The German midfielder starred for the Blues against Jose Mourinho’s men, but was unable to see the game out and had to be replaced

In-form Ilkay Gundogan added another two goals to his impressive tally in Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, but he was unable to see the game out after offering Pep Guardiola’s men an injury scare.

The Germany international took his haul for the season in all competitions to 13 with a well-taken brace against Spurs, but was forced off in the 69th minute after appearing to tweak a muscle.

Gundogan made his way from the field suggesting that a groin complaint was causing him problems, with City taking no chances on a player who has hit a serious purple patch of mate.

More to follow…