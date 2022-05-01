Isaac Success was forced off with an injury in the first half of Sunday’s Serie A fixture between Udinese and Inter Milan.

Playing in his 22nd match of the 2021-22 season, the Nigeria international was saddled with goalscoring responsibilities alongside Gerard Deulofeu.

However, that ambition faded into thin air as the former Watford and Granada man was injured by Nicolo Barella while making an attacking move.

After being accessed by the Little Zebras’ medics, it was discovered that he would no longer continue and he was subsequently subbed off for Ignacio Pussetto.

#UdineseInter 0-1



27 - Success goes off injured and is replaced by Pussetto.



⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) May 1, 2022

Although Udinese put up a great fight against the visitors, they went into the half-time break with a two-goal deficit with Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez scoring for Simone Inzaghi's men.

The hosts reduced their deficit in the 72nd minute. Deulofeu's free-kick was parried by Samir Handanovic, while Nigeria prospect Destiny Udogie was the quickest to reach the ball before teeing up Ignacio Pussetto who smashed the ball past the Nerazzurri goalie.

Despite a late rally by Gabriele Cioffi’s side, they were unable to level matters as they stuttered to their 12th league defeat of the ongoing season.

As of the time this report, Udinese have not stated the nature of Success’ injury and the number of days he will spend on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old Super Eagle who joined the Stadio Friuli giants from Premier League side Watford on a three-year contract scored just two goals for Udinese this season.

“We’re very pleased but at the same time, we feel we deserve more,” stated Success after scoring and grabbing an assist in the 2-2 draw away to Bologna.

“We had a chance to claim all three points, which was our target coming into the match. We turned in a good performance, not just me but the whole team, and we worked very hard.

“We’re disappointed not to have won, but we’re pleased with the point. I’m happy. I have to thank the coach and the whole squad for believing in me. That’s what I need to perform well.”

Occupying the 12th position in the log, Udinese are guests of Sassuolo on May 7.