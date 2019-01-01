Injured Mali star Yves Bissouma ruled out of Afcon

The Eagles coach confirmed that the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder suffered a shoulder fracture which will be seen to by his club

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba has revealed Yves Bissouma will miss the upcoming (Afcon) owing to a fractured shoulder.

The midfielder was selected in the Eagles’ provisional squad and was slated to join up with the side at their training camp in Kabala, Bamako.

However, the West African star player will now miss out, causing Magassouba to change his plans for the tournament.

Speaking to Footmali, the coach disclosed his disappointment to the media.

“Yves has a shoulder fracture,” Magassouba began.

“His club has officially approached the Eagles doctor to express his intention to have him treated during the holidays.

“There has also been a lot of interaction between the national team doctor and his doctor.

“The player will receive treatment at his club, and will not be available for the Nations Cup with us.”

The unfortunate story comes days after goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa allegedly declined to join up with the squad because he wasn't guaranteed a starting spot in . The keeper has recently denied those claims, leaving Mali relatively weaker in the keeping department.

The Eagles will play fellow Afcon participants in a friendly scheduled for June 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Mali have been drawn in Group E and will begin their tournament against debutants Mauritania on June 24, before facing and then Angola on June 28 and July 2 respectively.