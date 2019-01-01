Injured Leno pulls out of Germany squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

The 27-year-old keeper is struggling with a thumb injury and has backed out of the upcoming games against Belarus and Estonia

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has pulled out of the squad for the qualifying games against Belarus and Estonia due to injury and been replaced by Sven Ulreich.

Leno, 27, was on the bench for as they went down 4-1 to in the final on Wednesday, but has been struggling with a ligament injury in his thumb for several weeks.

"I know that Bernd has been in pain for weeks, his thumb is immobilised with a splint, so we'll have to do without him in the upcoming internationals," said Germany goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke.

The shot-stopper has not featured for Germany since December 2017, with captain Manuel Neuer still first choice and Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp competing for a place on the bench.

With star Ter Stegen out injured, Leno had been called up alongside Neuer and Trapp for the games on June 8 and June 11, but his withdrawal means goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has been given a spot in the squad for the first time.

Ulreich stepped into Neuer's place at Bayern towards the end of the season as the latter struggled with a muscle injury. Ulreich made nine appearances in the as the Bavarian side claimed a seventh straight title and Kopke is convinced he will be a fine replacement for Leno.

"Sven deserves this call," he added. "When he was needed this season, he was there and put in top performances at Bayern, which is a great quality."

Kopke will act as assistant to Marcus Sorg for the upcoming games in the absence of Germany manager Joachim Low.

Article continues below

After suffering an accident, Low has been told to rest for a few weeks by his doctor, meaning he will miss the trip to Borisov as well as the meeting with Estonia in .

"I'm feeling very well again, but I have to rest a bit in the next four weeks," the coach told the German Football Association's website this week.

"I'm in constant contact with my coaching team, and we'll be in close contact with each other around the two matches. Sorg, Kopke and Oliver Bierhoff have a lot of experience together and together we will bridge this short break."