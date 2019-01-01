Injured Laporte sent to Barcelona to see knee specialist

Pep Guardiola fears the French centre-back could be out for 'a while' after injuring his knee in Premier League victory on Saturday

defender Aymeric Laporte has flown to to undergo further tests on his injured knee, Goal can confirm.

The 25-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after colliding with 's Adam Webster in the first half of City's 4-0 victory on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital after the incident, with Pep Guardiola admitting that he feared that Laporte would be out for 'a while'.

“I think he's gone to hospital. It doesn’t look good,” the City boss told reporters after an otherwise routine win at the Emirates.

“I don’t know right now what he has but we will know tomorrow. They’re diagnosing what he has right now.

“I’m waiting for the doctor to call me. He might be out for a while.”

The exact extent of the injury is still to be confirmed, with an update expected to come from the club in the coming days.

Laporte is now in to see Dr Ramon Cugat, who is the club's preferred specialist and has worked with Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy in recent seasons.

Mendy, who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in his first season, following his £49 million ($59m) move from , spent the summer with Dr Cugat after suffering a setback last summer.

He has now returned to full training and is set to be available for Guardiola after the international break.

City have already suffered a major injury setback this season with winger Leroy Sane rupturing ligaments in the Community Shield victory over in August.

Sane decided against being treated by Dr Cugat, instead travelling to to be treated by Dr Christian Fink, a specialist he has worked with in the past during his time in .

Dr Fink has also worked with , who were linked with a move for the 23-year-old for much of the summer and could yet try to sign in the January transfer window.

Second in the Premier League table and two points behind leaders Liverpool, Guardiola's side next face a trip to Norwich to face the newly-promoted Canaries at Carrow Road.