Injured FC Porto striker Marega out of Mali squad for Afcon qualifiers

The 28-year-old France-born forward last featured for the national team at the Afcon finals in Egypt

FC striker Moussa Marega is the notable absentee in Mali’s 28-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 qualifiers against Guinea and Chad.

The 28-year-old is recovering from an injury and has missed Porto’s last four games in all competitions.

The striker even missed Mali’s trip to for the Nelson Mandela Challenge in October and an international friendly match against in September.

He last featured for the Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in the 1-0 Round of 16 defeat by in July.

Mali kick off their Group A matches at home against neighbours Guinea on November 14, before travelling to face Chad three days later.

Also missing from Mali’s squad for the Afcon qualifiers is Cercle Brugge midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, while forward Fousseni Diabate has withdrawn from the squad.

defender Senou Coulibaly and another -born forward Ibrahim Sissoko are in line to make their debuts for Mali after being included.

Namibia complete group A.

Mali squad:

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien, Mali), Adama Keita (Djoliba AC, Mali), Ibrahim Mounkoro (TP Mazembé, DR Congo)

Defenders: Molla Wagué (FC , France), Hamari Traoré ( , France), Mamadou Fofana (FC Metz, France), Youssouf Koné ( , France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Troyes, France), Falaye Sacko (Victoria Guimarães, ), Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France) Massadio Haidara (Lens, France), Cheick Oumara Traore (Lens, France)

Midfielders: Diadié Samassekou ( , ), Amadou Haidara ( , Germany) Kouamé Nguessan Rominique (Circle Bruges, ) Souleymane Diarra (Gaziantep, ), Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Lens, France), Adama Noss Traoré (Metz, France), Mohamed Camara ( , )

Forwards: Moussa Doumbia ( , France), Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes, France), Adama Malouda Traore (Metz, France), Moussa Djenepo ( , ), Sekou Koita (RB Salzburg, Austria), Hadi Sacko (Denizlispor, Turkey), Abdoulaye ( , Turkey), Fousseyni Diabate (Amiens, France), Ibrahima Sissoko (Niort, France)