'Has your mother showed you the goal?' - Iniesta calls kids born after iconic Champions League strike

The Spanish midfielder scored a crucial winner for Barcelona against Chelsea 11 years ago, and has spoken to two children conceived as a result

Andres Iniesta has called up two children to wish them a happy birthday, after they were born thanks to one of his most important goals.

The former midfielder scored a semi-final winner for against 11 years ago, netting two minutes from the end of the second leg match at Stamford Bridge to earn the side a 1-1 draw on the night and put them through on aggregate.

Iniesta shot into the top corner from the edge of the box after a pass from Lionel Messi, to spark wild Barcelona celebrations as they reached the 2009 Champions League final in Rome, where they defeated another Premier League side in .

More teams

There was also plenty of celebrating going on back in the Spanish city, as nine months later maternity hospitals in Barcelona reported that they were struggling to cope with a spike in the birth rate.

Iniesta acknowledged his role in helping boost the population by speaking to two children who were born in January 2010, in a video posted to his Twitter page on Monday, the anniversary of the second leg clash with Chelsea.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who now plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, spoke to Ignacio, who was born on January 18, and asked: "Has your mother showed you the goal?"

"Yes, what a goal," the 10-year-old replied.

His mother, Andrea Barri, also revealed she found out she was pregnant with Ignacio before flying out to the final against United, but waited until they were on the plane before telling her mother so that she would be allowed to go.

Iniesta also spoke to Josep Enric, born on January 29. His father, Josep Salvat, revealed how his family made the connection between his son's birth and the midfielder's goal.

Article continues below

He said: "My older brother is a big Barca fan, football is almost a religion to him. He was the one that went and looked at the calendar and made the calculations.

"I remember how much we celebrated that goal, everything was lost but your goal gave us immense joy."

Goals from Samuel Eto'o and Messi gave Barca victory in the Champions League final, seeing them become the first Spanish side to win the treble of La Liga, and the top continental competition.