Indonesian club Kalteng Putra in discussions with Forlan

Newly-promoted Liga 1 side Kalteng Putra are interested in bringing former Uruguay international Diego Forlan to Indonesia for the 2019 season.

Former Uruguay international Diego Forlan has been approached by Indonesian club Kalteng Putra.

The Kalimantan-based club recently won promotion to the Indonesian top tier, Liga 1, after finishing the 2018 Liga 2 campaign in third place.

Kalteng's intention was confirmed by head coach, Kas Hartadi.

"We have met with Forlan's agent and his financial demands are within our means. The club CEO too is ambitious.

"We have never gone through financial woes; our salaries and bonuses have been paid on time. The club management is serious," said Kas when met contacted.

This meeting was confirmed by Forlan's agent and brother Pablo, who told Goal 's Rahul Bali: "At the moment we're waiting for them to make an offer before making any decisions."

The 39-year old forward is currently a free agent, having last played for Kitchee SC in Hong Kong earlier this year. He had made 112 appearances for Uruguay, including in three editions of the World Cup, and scored a total of 36 international goals, before retiring from international football in 2015. He had won the 2002/03 Premier League and the 2003/04 FA Cup with Manchester United.