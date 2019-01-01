Indian Football: Chennai City FC and five ISL clubs clear AFC's Licensing criteria, but with sanctions

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal along with five other ISL outfits have not been granted both national and AFC license...

along with five (ISL) outfits, , , , and , have been granted both AFC & National License for the 2019-20 season but with sanctions. It is noteworthy these five ISL clubs have cleared the licensing procedure for two years successively.

Whereas, Chennai City is the only side that has been able to meet all the benchmarks. The rest of the clubs including and have failed to fulfill the required criteria to complete the licensing procedure.

The four ISL clubs that have not been granted any license by the governing body are , Odisha FC, FC and FC.

The clubs' whose application for AFC & National License for the 2019-20 season have been rejected, or the license has been granted with sanctions, have 7 business days from October 10, 2019, to file an appeal or seek an exemption (for National Club competitions only).

Clubs who comply with all mandatory “A” graded criteria but don't comply with all mandatory "B" graded criteria, still get the requisite license but with sanctions.

New entrants Hyderabad FC and TRAU FC will not be required to undertake the procedure as they will be plying their trade in the top tier for the first time.

AIFF had extended the initial deadline of August 25, for submitting all the required documents to September 15 and had again pushed the deadline by a day to September 16.

Without an AFC License, a club cannot participate in AFC club competitions, despite qualifying for the respective competitions on sporting merit. However, without a National License, a club may still be able to participate in national club competitions, provided an “exemption to participate in National Club Competitions” is received under the regulatory provisions provided in Indian Club Licensing Regulations 2019-20.