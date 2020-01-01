Gouramangi Singh - Bengaluru United wants to nurture local talent

FC Bengaluru United enjoyed a positive second season in the second division before the lockdown, enforced due to the Coronavirus pandemic, brought the season to a premature halt.

With 14 points on the board, the two-year-old club based out of the southern city were placed second in Group C after playing eight games. ARA FC were on top with the same number of points but a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

But with the season at a stand-still, no team was able to advance to the final round. Goal got in touch with international Gouramangi Singh who, along with Richard Hood, assumed managerial duties at United.

"I completed my A coaching License last year. Savio (Medeira) sir and Richard, who is the second instructor there got this project wanted to involve me. He is the coach and I am trying to help him in whatever way I can. That is how we are working together.”

The former defender is happy with how the team performed this season and is hoping that the AIFF will find a way to complete it.

“According to our reflection as to how last season went, for a club that is just two years old, we did ok. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, this season has to end before we have a winner. That is unfortunate because we worked hard but there is no result to talk about. But the deadline for the transfer window is October 20 and they want a winner before that, if possible, subject to the situation we are in,” he said.

“The AIFF is assuming that they can have the ISL and I-league in one venue. I think the same goes for the second division. They are very much keen to get it done. We are working behind the scenes to assemble a team for whenever they say that they are ready to go. We are trying our best behind the scenes, hoping that the tournament resumes by mid-September and I think that is what the AIFF is thinking too.

Gouramangi insisted that one of the aspects Bengaluru United are focused on is nurturing local talent from Bengaluru.

“The team a mix of players from all over the country and not just local players. But Bengaluru United have the thought and policy where they want to encourage local players. But they need to be talented. Eventually, it is a football match that you must win, and you need to have a good team with players who we feel can help us win more matches,” he explained.

“I think there are very few people from Karnataka who were involved in the ISL last season. But Bengaluru United cannot be the only platform for the players. Even the ISL is encouraging local players and presenting them with more opportunities. You need to have a team which the coach and the technical team believes is good enough to win a match.

“But we do have some good 18 to 19-year-old local talents. Over time you will begin to hear more about them. It’s a Bengaluru club and we want the local players to use it as a platform for their career. If you see the list of players who have started games, it is not because they are Bengaluru players but because they have worked hard and earned that spot."

You may retire from football, but the passion for the game will forever stay intact. It is hardly surprising that the 34-year-old wants to pursue a career in coaching after gracing the pitch for about 15 years.

“It’s been two years since I decided to take up the coaching job. I don’t think I can stay away from the game. Once you are done, you are either getting into coaching or club football administration. These are the areas where I think I will be comfortable. I did my AFC C license in 2014 and AFC B license in 2016 when I was actively playing.

“Coaching is a tricky job but I enjoy doing it. I started KAGO football training centre with my partner Karan. There are about 100 kids there. I am looking to give back to the kids as much as I can. But I need to see about my career as well. For now, I am trying to understand the game myself.

“Of course, I have my experience as a player. I am trying to understand about the preparation, the preseason and everything. As a player, I have done it, but as a coach, the planning and other things have been a good experience. I am looking to pick up the details regarding management,” he concluded.