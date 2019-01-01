Gold Cup 2019: India Women's four-nation tournament on Hotstar

India will face Iran, Myanmar and Nepal in a four-nation tournament starting from February 9...

All matches of the four-nation women's tournament, named the Gold Cup, will be streamed live on Hotstar, Goal can confirm.

India Women's team ranked 62 under FIFA, will play against Iran, Myanmar and Nepal, ranked 60, 44 and 108 respectively in a first-of-its-kind tournament to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 9.

"All the matches of the tournament will be shown live on Hotstar so that the fans across the country can get a taste of international women's football," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told Goal .

It is a busy period coming up for the women’s team with the crucial Olympic qualifiers coming up in April. Before that, the team will first have to defend their SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Cup crown in March.