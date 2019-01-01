India U-23 lose 1-0 to Qatar in friendly

Derrick Perreira's boys went down fighting against Qatar in a friendly match in Doha on Monday...

Derrick Perreira’s journey as the coach of U23 side started with a 1-0 defeat against in a friendly match in Doha on Monday.

Amro Abdelfatah Surag scored the only goal of the match for the home team in the 40th minute to seal a win.

Derrick included three players from the current Indian Arrows side - Anwar Ali, Narender and Rahul KP - in the starting XI. East Bengal defender Mehtab Singh along with U17 World Cup stars Dheeraj Singh and Komal Thatal also made their debut for the U23 side.

The visitors got their first chance to score a goal in the 24th minute when defender Narender jumped and attempted a header from inside the box but custodian Yazan Naim Hussein did well to save.

Just five minutes before the half time whistle Amro Abdelfatah broke the deadlock. The midfielder slotted the ball home from Salmin Atiq’s assist.

In the 72nd minute, won a free-kick very close to the penalty box. Mehtab Singh tried to head the ball home from Anwar Ali’s free-kick but failed to trouble the Qatari backline.

Derrick Perreira’s boys squandered the easiest chance of the game in the 80th minute when Boris Singh failed to tap in from close-range. Daniel Lalhimpuia did well to run down the flank and square the ball across the goal but the youngster failed to slot the ball home.

India XI: Dheeraj Singh; Mehtab Singh, Sarthak Golui, Anwar Ali, Narender; Rahul KP, Vinit Rai, Abdul Sahal, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Komal Thatal, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.