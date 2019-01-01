Sweden's Thomas Dennerby set to be appointed as head coach of India U17 Women's football team

The former Sweden women's team manager could be the man to lead India in their maiden FIFA U17 World Cup campaign..

’s Thomas Dennerby is all set to be appointed as the next coach of the U17 women’s football team, Goal understands.

The 60-year-old was employed as the head coach of the Nigerian women’s team (Super Falcons) while he has also previously managed the Sweden women’s team for a period of seven years (2005-12). The Swedish coach had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to take charge of the Nigerian team in January 2018.

Dennerby led to a third-place finish at the 2018 Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire, where he returned to lift the title in 2019. He also won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in and later steered the nation to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years in earlier this summer.

The former midfielder has had club coaching stints at Hammarby IF and Djurgardens IF back in his native country and was awarded the Swedish Manager of the Year (women’s football) in 2004. A former policeman by profession, Dennerby had a 12-year senior professional playing career back in Sweden before he transitioned into a coaching role.

"I, Thomas Dennerby, have terminated my contract agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation," Dennerby told Goal.

The U17 women’s team is on the hunt for a new coach to lead them into their maiden FIFA U17 World Cup campaign next year on home soil. They are currently coached by Alex Ambrose who was formerly the assistant coach of Alexandre Guimaraes with (ISL) outfit FC.

The first ever FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup to be held on Indian soil is slated to be get underway on November 2, 2020. The Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar has already been announced as a provisional venue for the event while Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai are also in the running to host matches.