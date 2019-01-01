Granatkin Memorial Tournament: India U-19 go down 1-2 against Moldova

The Colts were not able to build on their first half lead against Moldova who ended the match with 10 men

The U-19 Indian national team went down 2-1 against their Moldovian counterparts in the ongoing Granatkin Memorial tournament at the Petrovsky Stadium, on Thursday.

Although Rohit Danu gave Floyd Pinto's side the lead in the 34th minute, Moldova struck two quick goals in the second half through Puscas Dan (54') and Gaiu Valeriu (57' pen) and held on to their lead despite Vacarciuc Alexandru's 77th minute sending off.

got off to a good start with Jeakson Singh coming close to breaking the deadlock twice inside 15 minutes.

Then in the 34th minute, Ninthoi Meetei outran his marker after receiving a long ball from Givson Singh and crossed the ball in the path of Danu who made no mistake in heading it into the back of the net

Nearing half-time, Prabhsukhan Gill pulled off an incredible to save off Dolghi Mihai's shot from close range.

However, less than 10 minutes into the second half, Puscas drew his side level with a steady shot from about 20 yards out and Moldova would soon find themselves in the lead when Gaiu converted from the spot after Robin Yadav was deemed guilty for a foul inside the box.

Thereafter, Akash Mishra did find the target from a Ninthoi corner but the goal was disallowed due to a foul.

Moldova had to play with 10 men following Vacarciuc's red card for his challenge on Gill in the 77th minute but Pinto's boys weren't able to capitalise on their one-man advantage and Moldova held on to their lead to win the tie 2-1.

India's final game in Group A's play-off will be against Bulgaria on Sunday, June 9.