Indian National Football Team: Know Your Rivals - Thailand
QUICK FACTS
Country: Thailand
FIFA Ranking: 115
Nickname: War Elephants (Changsuek)
Last match played: Thailand 0-2 Oman (2 January 2019)
Coach: Milovan Rajevac
TEAM PROFILE
Thailand
This will be the Thai team's seventh participation in the Asian Cup finals - first since 2004 on merit as they qualified as co-hosts in 2007 the last time. Their best finish came in 1972, in the first attempt albeit as hosts as they took
Most of the seeds of Thailand's current golden generation was sown by former head coach Kiatisuk Senamuang, who still holds the record for the
Luck would take part as Thailand won Group F of the 2018 World Cup - 2019 Asian Cup joint-qualifying 2nd round, without any fight from Indonesia given their suspension from FIFA. 'Chang Suek' drew 2-2 with Iraq both home and away, and won the rest against Vietnam and Chinese Taipei - an absolute honeymoon moment back then.
Senamuang resigned in March 2017 after heavy defeats to Saudi Arabia and Japan in World Cup qualifying but in came former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, who almost took the African side to the semis of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and inherited a talented squad.
RECENT PERFORMANCES
The expansive brand of football under Senamuang took a hit defensively and Rajevac addressed that straight away. The Serbian could not deliver any more wins in World Cup qualification but the backline became more robust.
Expectations were at
In 20 games so far, Rajevac's side has won 8 games, lost 6 and drew the rest. In this period, they have kept nine clean sheets, shipping in only 20 goals, while scoring 31.
LESSONS FROM THE PAST
One has to go back to September 2010 to find Thailand and India go head to head. Two friendlies are the only games played between the two sides in the last 20 years. However, the last time India defeated Thailand was in the 1986 Merdeka tournament in Kuala Lumpur.
|HEAD-TO-HEAD
|TOTAL GAMES
|INDIA WINS
|DRAWS
|THAILAND WINS
|GOALS BY INDIA
|GOALS BY THAILAND
|GOAL DIFFERENCE [IND]
|WIN PERCENTAGE [IND]
|India vs Thailand
|21
|4
|6
|11
|21
|36
|-15
|19.05 %
TEAM COMBINATION
Milovan Rajevac prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation with
PLAYERS TO LOOK OUT FOR
Teerasil
Theerathon
Chanathip
FULL SQUAD
|
Position
|Thailand squad for Asian Cup 2019
|Goalkeepers
|Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United),
|Defenders
|Theerathon Bunmathan (Muangthong United), Chalermpong Kerdkaew (Nakhon Ratchasima), Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Suphan Thongsong (Suphanburi), Mika Chunuonsee (Bangkok United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United)
|Midfielders
|Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United), Sumanya Purisai (Bangkok United), Thitipan Puangchan (BG Pathum United), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (PG Pathum United), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Pokklaw Anan (Bangkok United)
|Forwards
|Adisak Kraisorn (Muangthong United), Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Chananan Pombuppha (Suphanburi),
