India: Remaining World Cup qualifiers to be held in March, June 2021

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in several countries had forced the AFC to postpone it to 2021...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions Committee approved new dates for the Asian qualifiers of 2022 World Cup and 2023 2023 on Wednesday.

In an online meeting chaired by Tran Quoc Tuan, the committee decided to conduct the seventh and eighth matchdays of the qualifiers in March 2021. The ninth and tenth matchdays will be held in June 2021.

It was agreed that all the second round Asian Qualifiers should be completed by June 15, 2021.

More teams

In the meeting, Tran thanked the FA and the Authorities, as well as the AFC administration, for the successful staging of the AFC (West) in September and October as well as the preparations for the (East) which begins next week.



He said, “We have successfully completed the AFC Champions League in the West and in just a few days, we will kick-off the competition for the East region clubs. Our sincere thanks go to the Qatar Football Association and the Qatar Government as well as our congratulations to the AFC Administration.



“They have done an excellent job. I am sure they will build on their expertise to stage an outstanding tournament, including the Final on December 19. At all times the safety and health of all the players, teams and officials have been and remain our priority.”

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

AFC had earlier chalked out a schedule to hold the remaining matches in October and November but they had to postpone due to the difficulties caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. Qatar top the table with 13 points while Oman are hot on their heels with 12.

Eight group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the continent's 12-team final qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup.

are virtually out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach of the Blue Tigers. A third-placed finish will get them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.