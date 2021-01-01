Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Nacional: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches
The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.
All games are live streamed on Fanatiz
The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.
Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.
How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Nacional
In-form Medellin sit comfortably inside the top eight which will advance to the play-offs, having won their last clash against America de Cali.
That marked their fifth consecutive unbeaten game, of which they have emerged victorious on four occasions.
Their city rivals went into the weekend in first place, after extending their fine run of form midweek.
Wednesday's win over Jaguares was also their fourth in the last five games, and only two teams have got the better of the Verdolagas this season.
Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Nacional is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz
You can watch all of the 2021 Liga BetPlay season live on Fanatiz
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|March 27
|6:10pm/9:10pm
|DIM vs Atletico Nacional
|Fanatiz
What other Liga BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|March 27
|4:05pm/7:05pm
|Junior vs Santa Fe
|Fanatiz
|March 28
|12pm/3pm
|Pereira vs La Equidad
|Fanatiz
|March 28
|2pm/5pm
|Alianza Petrolera vs America de Cali
|Fanatiz
|March 28
|4:05pm/7:05pm
|Patriotas vs Aguilas
|Fanatiz
|March 28
|6:10pm/9:10pm
|Millonarios vs Bucaramanga
|Fanatiz
|March 29
|6pm/9pm
|Deportivo Cali vs Pasto
|Fanatiz