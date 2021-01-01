'Incredible success' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails Mumbai City's ISL league stage win

Mumbai City have earned a direct entry into the AFC Champions League...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has termed Mumbai City's feat of clinching the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 League Winners Shield as incredible.

Mumbai City defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 on Sunday to finish at the summit of the ongoing ISL season and the City Football Group-owned club (CFG) earned a ticket to the AFC Asian Champions League in their first full season under the new owners.

What Guardiola said

Ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Wolves, Guardiola congratulated Mumbai City's achievement. He said, "Incredible success. It's part of this family, the City Football Group. Now come the playoffs, hopefully, they do it well as well.

"Congratulations to all people, the manager and especially the players so big congratulations. Every league is tricky and when you win it's because it's well deserved."

Mumbai City's season so far

Mumbai City sealed their playoff berth with a 3-3 draw against FC Goa, with four league games to go, prior to which Lobera's side broke Bengaluru's record of the longest unbeaten run (11 games in ISL season 5) as the Islanders remained unbeaten for 12 games (W9, D3).

By virtue of Mumbai City finishing first and Goa sealing the fourth playoff spot with a fourth-place finish in the league, the Islanders will face the Gaurs and the Mariners will take on NorthEast United in the semi-finals that start on March 5.

