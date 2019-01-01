'Incredible' Man City delight Guardiola as they keep title fate out of Liverpool's hands

The Blues boss has seen his side reach 92 points for the 2018-19 campaign, having recorded a record-breaking century when landing the crown last term

Pep Guardiola has saluted his “incredible” side after seeing them return to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at .

The defending champions are seeing the gauntlet thrown down to them by this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were in action on Friday and surged back to the summit with a 5-0 mauling of relegated Huddersfield.

City needed to offer a response at Turf Moor, and did just that as Sergio Aguero’s 20th top-flight effort of the season saw the Blues to a narrow victory.

A side which broke a number of records in 2017-18 by collecting 100 points and recording over a century of goals have found a way of replicating that form of late, winning 12 games in a row.

Guardiola told BBC Sport of City’s latest Premier League success: “We didn't concede one shot on target or one corner, we are a small team but we are smart, in the first half the pitch was so dry and it was slow but in the second half we knew we had to score our goal.

“We controlled the long ball and we had chances to score the second goal - in the last minutes anything can happen, always it is difficult if you cannot close the game.

“In the first half we didn't create too much but of course it is what it is, we knew in these kind of games you play with intention and 92 points is incredible - it is in our hands, we must win our next two games and our next one against Leicester.”

City are set to welcome Leicester to the Etihad Stadium on May 6, before wrapping up their campaign away at the following Sunday.

They then have the final to come, but getting over the line in the title race is the sole focus for now.

Guardiola is delighted to see his players buying into mindset, with a tough test overcome against Lancashire rivals Burnley.

He added to Sky Sports: “It's so important, we controlled very well [Ashley] Barnes and [Chris] Wood, we conceded two or three free-kicks and we controlled our position, the pitch was so dry and difficult to move the ball about, and three more points with two games left - an important victory.

“We knew we just need to go forward, don't make fouls and concede as little as possible the fouls and corners.

“We had a penalty not given - which I think is a penalty. We could have won by more distance, I'm so happy for the victory and now we have a week to prepare and hopefully we arrive at Brighton with the chance to be champions.”