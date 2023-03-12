Inaki Williams posts sarcastic laughter tweet after Barcelona benefit from hugely controversial VAR call in narrow win over Athletic Club

Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams made his feelings known after VAR denied his team a late equaliser against Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inaki Williams appeared to have levelled the score in the 90th minute against Barcelona, but a lengthy VAR check adjudged that his teammate Iker Muniain handled the ball in the build-up to the goal. The Liga leaders went on to win the game 1-0. Williams wasn't particularly pleased with VAR's controversial decision to overturn the equaliser, something he made clear via his official Twitter account after the game. The 28-year-old's sarcasm came across clearly as he wrote in block capitals: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Athletic Club, who have now lost three of their last four games, called the refereeing into question after full-time. Captain Oscar de Marcos said of the VAR decision: "It’s normal we’re annoyed, you can’t celebrate goals now. It was a bit dodgy, I didn’t see it but they told me it looks like a shoulder. With all the work we did, to end with this feeling always hurts."

WHAT NEXT? Athletic Club are now five points behind sixth-placed Villarreal as they continue their hunt for European football next year. Ernesto Valverde's side will hope to close that gap as they play Real Valladolid on Friday.