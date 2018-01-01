'I’m really at home here' – Sane open to new Man City deal

The Germany international winger has been in talks over a fresh contract for some time and remains optimistic about reaching an agreement

Leroy Sane says he feels “really at home” at Manchester City and remains optimistic about signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Sane has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract signed when he joined from Bundesliga side Schalke for £37million in the summer of 2016.

The Germany international has been in talks over a new deal for several months but has yet to reach an agreement with the Premier League champions.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said last week that he was optimistic the 22-year-old would stay at the Etihad Stadium for "many years" to come.

He has now been given further encouragement by Sane himself, who has revealed how happy he is with life in Manchester.

"From the beginning, when I arrived here, I have been really happy. I enjoy playing with the coach and the players," he said.

"They are all amazing but most importantly they are all amazing people and good characters.

"I have felt really at home here since day one and of course [signing an extension] is possible."

Sane began the season out of the side, starting just two of Man City’s seven games in all competitions, following a difficult summer that saw the winger left out of Germany’s World Cup squad.

However, the 22-year-old has been a regular in recent weeks, scoring five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances as well as scoring twice for Germany on international duty.

Sane says squad rotation is something he is happy to accept at City given the level of talent at Guardiola’s disposal.

"Even if I am not playing for a certain time, I am still happy to be here and to play for this club, to work with these players and the coach," he added.

"He is doing it good. Every one of us knows that we have to rotate sometimes because in every single position we have more than one or two good players.

"Obviously there is a time when you do not start from the beginning. You have to accept it. I think it is also good to put more pressure on everyone."

Sane could be involved when City look to bounce back from defeat to Chelsea last time out when they host Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Wednesday.