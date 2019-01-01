'I'm not happy' - Vidal hints at Barcelona exit amid Inter rumours

The 32-year-old wants more playing time, and while he wants to make it work at his current club, it seems he is eyeing other options

midfielder Arturo Vidal has announced his discontent with his situation at Camp Nou, with reportedly hovering to sign him.

Indeed, Vidal appears to have sent Inter boss Antonio Conte a come-and-get-me plea, having previously enjoyed success under him at .

Conte is rumoured to want to bolster his squad in January due to the number of injuries the San Siro club have suffered, and Vidal is said to be one of those on his radar.

Nevertheless, the two-time Copa America winner is eager to make things work at the Primera Division giants.

“I will work hard to not leave this club and contribute to our seasonal objectives. But I’m not happy,” Vidal admitted to El Mercurio on his current situation. “Even if I’m trying to get through this situation and earn a place in the starting line-up.

“I have worked hard my whole career, my moment hasn’t arrived yet, but I’m calm, as I know it will.

“I don’t seem to be able to find an explanation. There are different ways to look at football, these are the decisions a coach must take. I try to help the squad when I’m called upon.”

Meanwhile, a return to under Conte’s guidance is a move that would appeal to the 32-year-old.

“I have experienced a lot of nice things with him. Thanks to him I became one of the best,” he said. “In football, the most important thing is to be trusted and if a coach has got that faith in you, it makes you grow a lot.”

Since moving to Barca from in 2018, Vidal has struggled to find a regular starting berth under Valverde.

This season, meanwhile, he has been restricted to the role of substitute on a habitual basis, featuring from the beginning of a match only once. Although he scored in a 4-0 rout over , he was not able to hold his spot down to face in the next encounter two weeks later.

In total, he has played 61 times for the Catalans, scoring five goals and laying on eight more, though he has come off the bench in 31 of those fixtures.

His next chance to feature for Barca will come on Tuesday when the league leaders face .